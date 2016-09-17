Harvest moon dazzles worldwide

Story highlights
- A bright harvest moon captivates stargazers around the world
- The full moon happens close to the autumnal equinox
(CNN)Americans may have missed out on the last lunar eclipse of 2016 this weekend.
But stargazers around the world caught a glimpse of another lunar phenomenon -- a harvest moon.
And they can't seem to get enough of the full moon that falls close to the autumnal equinox.
Many of these people shared their photos showcasing the harvest moon with CNN.
Faith Konidaris first saw it outside her home in Pittsburgh. "I had to capture the harvest moon last night as it was still fairly low in the sky and before the clouds moved in," she said. "With a beautiful moon that was glowing orange on a clear night, I had to take advantage and get some photos!"
Already settled into bed, Jason Belsky remembered there was a special moon outside. He roused himself to witness the spectacular sight in Rockville Centre, New York. "I went outside and was immediately greeted by one of the largest moons I've seen," he said. "Awesome experience."
This year's fourth and final lunar eclipse was barely visible for viewers in Asia, Europe and throughout the Pacific, but eager onlookers can expect another similar phenomenon in February, according to Sky and Telescope magazine.