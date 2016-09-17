Philadelphia shooting spree leaves at least 1 dead

Story highlights Gunman pumped rounds into a police cruiser, police say

(CNN) A gunman in Philadelphia ambushed a police sergeant and fired rounds into a tavern and a car before police shot him dead, authorities said.

The shooting spree late Friday left at least six people injured -- two police officers and four civilians, police said.

"Right now we have a lot of questions. This is completely a bizarre situation," Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. said at a press conference Saturday.

Ross said police found a note at the scene that said the gunman hated police and probation officers and it mentions a "particular probation officer."

"Obviously we are trying to track that individual down to make sure they are OK first and foremost," he said.

