Philadelphia shooting spree leaves at least 1 dead

(CNN)A gunman in Philadelphia ambushed a police sergeant and fired rounds into a tavern and a car before police shot him dead, authorities said.
The shooting spree late Friday left at least six people injured -- two police officers and four civilians, police said.
"Right now we have a lot of questions. This is completely a bizarre situation," Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. said at a press conference Saturday.
Ross said police found a note at the scene that said the gunman hated police and probation officers and it mentions a "particular probation officer."
"Obviously we are trying to track that individual down to make sure they are OK first and foremost," he said.
Sergeant shot in protective vest
The shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Friday when a man approached a police car and fired through the window at Sgt. Sylvia Young, who was parked at 52nd and Samson streets in west Philadelphia, police said.
No words were exchanged, according to Ross.
Young, a 19-year veteran of the force, was struck in her left arm and her protective vest. She is in stable condition at a hospital, police said. Ross said she is talking and is going to be OK.
Officers nearby heard the gunfire and responded, chasing down the man as he fled.
Cornered in an alley
The gunman fired into a bar, which had its door open, injuring a security guard, police said. He then grabbed a woman and used her as a human shield, shooting her in the leg, authorities said.
He discharged further rounds into a car, striking a man and woman inside. The pair sustained chest injuries, and both were in critical condition, police said.
The man ran into an alley before a University of Pennsylvania police officer and two others from the city police cornered him. Police said they shot and killed him, and he was declared dead at the scene.
CNN affiliate KYW said a University of Pennsylvania officer was also wounded and is in stable condition at a hospital.
Four officers were believed to have discharged their weapons, police said.
There was no immediate information on the identity of the gunman, but police said they don't believe anyone else was involved at this time.
CNN affiliate WPVI reported that "officers will be riding two to a car until further notice."