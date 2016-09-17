Woman killed in Philly shooting rampage; gunman also dead

Story highlights Woman dies after being shot seven times, police say

Gunman pumped rounds into a police cruiser, police say

(CNN) A gunman with a reported hatred of law enforcement went on a deadly tear late Friday in Philadelphia, ambushing a police sergeant and firing rounds into a tavern and a car before police shot him dead, authorities said.

The rampage left a 25-year-old woman dead after she was shot seven times in the torso, police said. Two police officers and three others -- two men and a woman -- also were wounded.

"Right now we have a lot of questions. This is completely a bizarre situation," Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. said at a press conference Saturday.

Ross said police found a rambling note at the scene that said the gunman hated police and probation officers and it mentions a "particular probation officer."

"Obviously we are trying to track that individual down to make sure they are OK first and foremost," he said.

