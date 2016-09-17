(CNN) Four people were killed and dozens injured Saturday when a charter bus carrying a South Carolina private school's football team crashed in North Carolina, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

The Ramah Jucco Academy football team was traveling from Rock Hill, South Carolina, to play the University of God's Chosen in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when it hit an overpass bridge on the Highway 74 bypass in Richmond County near Rockingham, WTVD reported.

All 42 people hurt in the crash, including the Ramah Jucco coach, were taken to area hospitals, WTVD said.

Rockingham is about midway between Charlotte and Fayetteville.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richmond County Sheriff's office are investigating, said Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White.