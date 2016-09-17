Breaking News

Explosive device goes off in trash can, rattles New Jersey beach town

By Carma Hassan, Joe Sterling, and Evan Perez, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Sat September 17, 2016

Story highlights

  • No injuries reported in Seaside Park, New Jersey, FBI says
  • A second suspicious device was reportedly found

(CNN)An explosive device went off Saturday in a garbage can on the boardwalk in a New Jersey beach town along the race route for a Marine Corps charity run, authorities said.

An explosive damaged this green garbage can on the morning of Saturday, September 17, 2016. The can was along what was to be the route for a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the Ocean County prosecutor&#39;s office said.
An explosive damaged this green garbage can on the morning of Saturday, September 17, 2016. The can was along what was to be the route for a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the Ocean County prosecutor's office said.
A second suspicious device was reportedly found, and bomb dogs are searching for any additional ones, authorities said.
    The explosion occurred in Seaside Park. No injuries have been reported, the FBI said.
    According to the Ocean County prosecutor's office, the race was delayed, which "thankfully avoided a large number of runners in the area."
    A Seaside Semper Five race volunteer told CNN's Anne Woolsey that police and local law enforcement made the decision to shut down the race.
    FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and local law enforcement are investigating, an FBI official said.
    "We encourage everyone to stay away from the vicinity and allow law enforcement to render the area safe," the official said.