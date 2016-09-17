Explosive device goes off in trash can, rattles New Jersey beach town

Story highlights No injuries reported in Seaside Park, New Jersey, FBI says

A second suspicious device was reportedly found

(CNN) An explosive device went off Saturday in a garbage can on the boardwalk in a New Jersey beach town along the race route for a Marine Corps charity run, authorities said.

An explosive damaged this green garbage can on the morning of Saturday, September 17, 2016. The can was along what was to be the route for a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the Ocean County prosecutor's office said.

A second suspicious device was reportedly found, and bomb dogs are searching for any additional ones, authorities said.

We are a few blocks north of activity. This remains very active scene. Let's call the police response "impressive." — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) September 17, 2016

The explosion occurred in Seaside Park. No injuries have been reported, the FBI said.

According to the Ocean County prosecutor's office, the race was delayed, which "thankfully avoided a large number of runners in the area."

Explosion with Secondary Explosive Device Investigation. AVOID AREA OF D STREET/OCEAN AVE IN SEASIDE PARK



An... https://t.co/5mf4v0phsC — Ocean County Pros (@OC_PROS) September 17, 2016

Seaside Semper Five race volunteer told CNN's Anne Woolsey that police and local law enforcement made the decision to shut down the race.

Read More