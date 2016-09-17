Breaking News

New York explosion leaves dozens injured

By Steven Visser and Mallory Simon, CNN

Updated 11:42 PM ET, Sat September 17, 2016

new york explosion witness comments sot_00004505
new york explosion witness comments sot_00004505

Story highlights

  • 29 people have been injured, the police commissioner says
  • Indications are this was an intentional act, New York's mayor says

New York (CNN)[Breaking news update at 11:42 p.m.]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a following statement on the explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.
    "State officials are coordinating our response with federal and New York City authorities, and full state resources have been made available for this investigation," Cuomo said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and urge New Yorkers to, as always, remain calm and vigilant."
    He said the PATH station at 23rd Street is closed for previously-announced weekend closures.
    "We are in close contact with health providers to monitor the extent of the injuries and will provide information as it becomes available."
    [Breaking news update at 11:33 p.m.]
    Subway service in New York has been disrupted on the 1, 2, E and F lines following the explosion, the New York Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau says.
    [Breaking news update at 11:29 p.m.]
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says early indications are that the explosion "was an intentional act."
    But de Blasio says "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection" and there is no "credible and specific threat" to New York City.
    The mayor says they also believe here is no specific connection to the earlier incident in New Jersey.
    De Blasio says he can confirm "none of those injured are likely to die."
    NYPD Commisoner James O'Neill says there have been 29 injured as a result of the explosion.
    The "exact nature and cause of this explosion has not yet been determined," O'Neill says.
    The scene of the explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. At least 25 people were injured, according to the New York fire department. None of those 25 people has life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    The scene of the explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. At least 25 people were injured, according to the New York fire department. None of those 25 people has life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau.
    A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
    Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said
    New York City Police at the scene of the explosion. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    New York City Police at the scene of the explosion. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
    A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion.
    A street is blocked off near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A street is blocked off near the scene.
    Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
    A crowd gathers near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A crowd gathers near the scene.
    A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion.
    A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene.
    [Breaking news update at 11:24 p.m.]
    The NYPD Special Operations Division says a possible secondary device has been located.
    [Previous story, published at 11:04 p.m.]
    An explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on Saturday night injured at least 25 people, the fire department said.
    None of those 25 people has life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau.
    Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
    Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, the source said. No secondary device was located.
    People gathered outside near an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood in NYC
    The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
    The explosion in New York comes after an explosion in New Jersey that authorities believe was meant to disrupt a Marine Corps charity run. Three pipe-bomb-type devices wired together were found near the boardwalk in Seaside Park. No injuries were reported and a four-block area was evacuated for most of the day, authorities said.
    Police have increased security across New York City as a precaution, a law enforcement source told CNN.
    The area of the explosion is packed with restaurants, subway stations, shops, businesses and art galleries. People living in buildings near the affected area are not being allowed in, CNN's Bernadette Tuazon reported from the scene.
    President Obama has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. The President will be updated as additional information becomes available, the official told journalists.
    Police and firefighters near an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York.
    Explosion in Manhattan on 23rd street and 6th avenue.
    An eyewitness told CNN affiliate NY1 he was having dinner when an explosion rocked the area.
    "[I] felt a loud explosion and I felt like a lightning bolt struck the building. It, like, shook the ground," he told NY1. "Everybody ran out of the restaurant into the street. The whole city was in the street."
    He says the response by police who swarmed the area was "aggressive" but "controlled."
    The man told NY1 he lives in the neighborhood and knows it well.
    "I walk down the street every day. ... This is my main thoroughfare. I'm either in an Uber, a cab, or on foot on this street all the time. This is my neighborhood. This isn't a tourist attraction. It's just the middle of the city. It does frighten me."
    Some social media users said the sound of the explosion was heard as far away as Hoboken, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Chelsea.
    The fire department said the explosion happened at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan.

    CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Sonia Moghe and Evan Perez contributed to this story.