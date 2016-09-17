Explosion in Manhattan

The scene of the explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. The New York police commissioner said 29 people were injured.
NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image showing the aftermath of a dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
A device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark colored wiring coming out of the top center of the device. The device, mentioned earlier by police, is connected by silver duct tape to a small dark colored device attached to the outside of the pressure cooker, according to multiple local and federal law enforcement officials.
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said
Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene.
New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion.
A street is blocked off near the scene.
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
A crowd gathers near the scene.
A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion.
A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene.