(CNN) An Iranian Para-cyclist has died following a crash in the men's road race Saturday.

Bahman Golbarnezhad crashed on the downhill slope of the C4-5 classification road race.

"The athlete received treatment at the scene and was in the process of being taken to the athlete hospital when he suffered a cardiac arrest," said the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"The ambulance then diverted to the nearby Unimed Rio Hospital in Barra where he passed away soon after arrival."

The 48-year-old Golbarnezhad has also competed in the London 2012 Paralympics.

