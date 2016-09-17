(CNN)An Iranian Para-cyclist has died following a crash in the men's road race Saturday.
Bahman Golbarnezhad crashed on the downhill slope of the C4-5 classification road race.
"The athlete received treatment at the scene and was in the process of being taken to the athlete hospital when he suffered a cardiac arrest," said the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).
"The ambulance then diverted to the nearby Unimed Rio Hospital in Barra where he passed away soon after arrival."
The 48-year-old Golbarnezhad has also competed in the London 2012 Paralympics.
"The Paralympic family is united in grief at this horrendous tragedy which casts a shadow over what have been great Paralympic Games here in Rio," said the IPC president Sir Philip Craven.
"This is truly heart-breaking news and the thoughts and condolences of the whole Paralympic Movement are with Bahman's family, friends, and teammates as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran."
