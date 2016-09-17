(CNN) It's day ten of the Rio Paralympics and on the penultimate day of action there are 56 medals to be won.

Highlights to look out for include:

Drama in the men's road race

The men's C4-5 road race, for athletes with upper or lower limb impairments, has finished in controversial fashion.

With less than 100 meters to go, race leaders Alistair Donohoe of Australia and Yahor Dementyev of Ukraine were sprinting towards the finish.

The cyclists jostled and nudged each other as they fought for the gold, resulting in both their bikes colliding with the finish line in view.

Donohoe got up and ran across the line without his bike as Dementyev lay in the road.

After some confusion and deliberation, judges have disqualified Dementyev, while Donohoe's position remains unclear.

Instead the gold went to Daniel Abraham Gebru of the Netherlands, who has his own story to tell.

Fleeing the Eritrean-Ethiopian war as a teenager, the 31-year-old was only granted the right to compete for the Netherlands' Paralympics team ten weeks ago, according to Dutch media.

After Saturday's dramatic road race, his first Paralympic gold medal will be a gift for Team Netherlands.

Brazil's Lauro Cesar Chaman won the silver medal, Italy's Andrea Tarlao the bronze.

'Serious' crashes

Details are emerging of crashes in both the men's and women's road races described as "serious" by UK broadcaster Channel 4.

The men's road race accident stopped seven riders from finishing -- one rider is thought to be injured. More on this to follow.

Restarting the Men's Road Race B because of a lack of ambulance cover around the course, back on in 5 mins #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/VeZgEbZYlE — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) September 17, 2016

The incident meant the B classification men's road race, for visually-impaired athletes on a tandem bicycle, had to be restarted and delayed by 45 minutes due "a lack of ambulance cover", according to reports.

Meanwhile, the women's event was won by Team GB powerhouse Sarah Storey, who has racked up her third gold at Rio after wins in both the C4-5 time trial and individual pursuit

The achievement takes Storey's career Paralympic gold medal tally to 14 across two sports -- she competed in swimming until Athens 2004 when she switched to the bike.

Rio is the Briton's seventh Games, the first being Barcelona 1992. Despite having daughter Louisa three years ago, Storey finished the individual pursuit even faster than her London 2012 time, and has surpassed Tanni Grey-Thompson to become the most decorated female Paralympian of all time.

