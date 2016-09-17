At CBC gala, Obama jokingly addresses 'birther' controversy

Story highlights Obama joked: "And to think: that with just a 124 days to go, under the wire, we got that resolved"

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama addressed the "birther" controversy with humor in his final address to the Congressional Black Caucus gala as President Saturday night, saying: "There's an extra spring in my step tonight. I don't know about you guys, but I am so relieved that the whole birther thing is over."

Chuckling, the President said, "I mean: ISIL, North Korea, poverty, climate change -- none of those things weighed on my mind like the validity of my birth certificate."

He added: "And to think: that with just a 124 days to go, under the wire, we got that resolved."

Hillary Clinton, Obama's former secretary of state and the Democrat looking to succeed the president, lauded Obama and directly took on the birther controversy that has been swirling.

"Even when hateful nonsense is thrown their way, Barack, Michelle, their two beautiful daughters have represented our country with class, grace and integrity," Clinton said.

