Washington (CNN) Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is playing Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine in debate preps with Mike Pence, a source familiar with the GOP vice presidential hopeful's efforts told CNN Saturday.

They've only had one session so far, the source added.

Meanwhile, lawyer and agent Bob Barnett is playing Pence in debate prep sessions with Kaine, a person close to the process told CNN Saturday. The move was first reported by Politico.

Barnett is also helping with Democrat Hillary Clinton's debate prep, but is more directly focused on Kaine's, the source added.

Pence, the Indiana governor, will face off with Kaine, a senator from Virginia, on October 4 at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. They'll be the only two candidates onstage; vice presidential nominees Bill Weld of the Libertarian Party and Ajamu Baraka of the Green Party failed to quality, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

