Pence's doctor says he is "in excellent general and cardiovascular health"

Indianapolis (CNN) Indiana Gov. Mike Pence on Saturday released a letter from his doctor that describes a "healthy lifestyle" and no major medical issues for the Republican vice presidential hopeful.

The one-and-a-half-page letter was issued by Dr. Michael Busk, a medical doctor and system executive at the St. Vincent Health, Wellness, and Preventative Care Institute in Indianapolis. He has been Pence's doctor since March 2013.

Busk wrote that Pence exercises four times a week, primarily by riding a bicycle, and neither smokes nor drinks alcohol.

Pence suffers from seasonal allergies and the only medication he takes is Claritin, an antihistamine. The governor has had three surgeries, one to repair a hernia in 2015 and the other two to remove for basal cell skin cancers in 2002 and 2010.

An exercise stress test in 2014 revealed an asymptomatic left bundle branch block -- a condition, according to the Mayo Clinic , in which there's a delay along the pathway that electrical impulses travel to make one's heart beat --but heart valves and chambers appeared normal. Pence follows up with an annual echocardiogram and Busk writes that "the cardiologists feel you have a very good and strong heart."

