Breaking News

Trump says 'bomb went off in New York'

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 2:02 AM ET, Sun September 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump bomb New York_00000000
Donald Trump bomb New York_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: 'A bomb went off in New York'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(40 Videos)

Story highlights

  • "Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York," Trump said
  • Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN)Donald Trump on Saturday night quickly described early reports of an explosion in New York by telling his supporters here that a "bomb went off" in that city.

Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident or what caused the explosion. Typically, national political figures use caution when describing unfolding situations and law enforcement actions.
    "Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump said at a campaign rally here.
    Video shows explosion outside fitness center
    Video shows explosion outside fitness center

      JUST WATCHED

      Video shows explosion outside fitness center

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Video shows explosion outside fitness center 01:40
    Two hours after Trump spoke, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the explosion "was an intentional act."
    But, he said, "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection." And the city's police commissioner, James O'Neill, said the "exact nature and cause" of the blast "has not yet been determined."
    Read More
    The Trump campaign did not respond to numerous requests for comment Saturday night on whether Trump had any evidence the explosion was a bomb or whether he was in contact with NYC officials.
    Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, spoke to reporters in White Plains nearly two hours after the explosion and similarly called the incident a "bombing."
    Sources: Device found at second location
    Sources: Device found at second location

      JUST WATCHED

      Sources: Device found at second location

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sources: Device found at second location 02:15
    Clinton said she had been in touch with various New York City officials. She declined to answer a question about what effect, if any, the explosion would have on the 2016 race.
    But asked about Trump's response, Clinton said, "I think it is important to know the facts about any incident like this. ... It is always wiser to wait until you have information before making conclusions, because we are just in the beginning stages of trying to determine what happened."
    Explosion in Manhattan
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    The scene of the explosion in New York&#39;s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. The New York police commissioner said 29 people were injured.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    The scene of the explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday, September 17. The New York police commissioner said 29 people were injured.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image showing the aftermath of a dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image showing the aftermath of a dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O&#39;Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street. The preliminary belief of investigators is that the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a dumpster, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source stressed this is preliminary and is not conclusive.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    A device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark colored wiring coming out of the top center of the device. The device, mentioned earlier by police, is connected by silver duct tape to a small dark colored device attached to the outside of the pressure cooker, according to multiple local and federal law enforcement officials.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark colored wiring coming out of the top center of the device. The device, mentioned earlier by police, is connected by silver duct tape to a small dark colored device attached to the outside of the pressure cooker, according to multiple local and federal law enforcement officials.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene. Officials are still trying to assess what caused explosion, a source said
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, a law enforcement source said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Two New York Police emergency service heavy weapons units are seen near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene of an explosion.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    A street is blocked off near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A street is blocked off near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    A crowd gathers near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A crowd gathers near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A line of emergency vehicles arrives near the scene of the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene.
    Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
    A group of onlookers gathers on the street near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    06 chelsea explosion chelsea explosion dumpster de blasio presser chelsea explosion10 chelsea explosion GettyImages-607369824Pressure cooker device NYC14 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736888811 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736903007 chelsea explosion 0554529408 chelsea explosion 0554529509 chelsea explosion 0554529602 chelsea explosion 03 chelsea explosion 01 chelsea explosion 04 chelsea explosion 05 chelsea explosion 06 chelsea explosion
    President Barack Obama, who spoke soon after Trump at the Congressional Black Caucus gala, made no mention of the incident. He was later briefed on the explosion, a White House official said.
    A law enforcement source told CNN that the explosion occurred around 8:40 p.m. ET -- about 30 minutes before Trump took the stage here -- at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan. New York authorities said 29 people were injured in the explosion.
    "We've got to get very tough," Trump said. "It's a terrible thing what's going on in our world, what's going on in our country, but we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant and we are going to end it."
    Trump did not immediately exit his plane as he landed for his rally at an airplane hanger here. He was being briefed on the explosion in New York before he took the stage, a campaign aide told CNN.
    NYC mayor: No evidence of a terror connection
    NYC mayor: No evidence of a terror connection

      JUST WATCHED

      NYC mayor: No evidence of a terror connection

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    NYC mayor: No evidence of a terror connection 01:06
    Trump did not return to the reports of an explosion in New York during the rest of his speech.
    Bomb explodes near Marine Corps race in New Jersey
    Bomb explodes near Marine Corps race in New Jersey
    But he also did not hold back his usual barrage of political attacks.
    The Republican nominee gave a standard stump speech during which he repeatedly attacked Clinton over everything from her controversial use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state to what he deemed her coziness with big moneyed interests.
    And he also suggested that former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who slammed Trump in an editorial earlier Saturday, "probably has a problem we don't know about."
    This story has been updated.

    CNN's Noah Gray and Dan Merica contributed to this report.