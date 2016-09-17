Trump says 'bomb went off in New York'

Story highlights "Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York," Trump said

Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday night quickly described early reports of an explosion in New York by telling his supporters here that a "bomb went off" in that city.

Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident or what caused the explosion. Typically, national political figures use caution when describing unfolding situations and law enforcement actions.

"Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump said at a campaign rally here.

Two hours after Trump spoke, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the explosion "was an intentional act."

But, he said, "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection." And the city's police commissioner, James O'Neill, said the "exact nature and cause" of the blast "has not yet been determined."

Read More