Trump says 'bomb went off in New York'

Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday night described early reports of an explosion in New York City by telling his supporters here that a "bomb went off" in that city.

Trump made the statement before local officials had publicly confirmed details of the incident or what caused the explosion. Typically, national political figures use caution when describing unfolding investigations and law enforcement actions.

President Barack Obama, who spoke soon afterward at the Congressional Black Caucus gala, made no mention of the incident. He was later briefed on the explosion, a White House official said.

"Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to numerous requests for comment Saturday night on whether Trump had any evidence the explosion was a bomb or whether he was in contact with NYC officials.

