Washington (CNN) After spending eight years on the HBO television hit "Entourage," a show that promoted conspicuous consumption and immediate gratification, actor and ocean conservation advocate Adrian Grenier is now promoting the exact opposite: a "wholistic lifestyle and culture change," where people are committed to protecting the planet and building the future world in which they want to live.

"In the reality of television, there are no consequences, but in the real world, there are," Grenier said Friday on a panel with Secretary of State John Kerry at a State Department conference on ocean conservation. For two days, Grenier lent some star power to State Department's Instagram account as a guest posting about the conference.

Grenier is the co-founder of the Lonely Whale Foundation, which promotes ocean health through education and awareness for marine wildlife.

"We want to bridge the disconnect we have with the ocean and to have empathy," Grenier said in an interview at the State Department. "Not just for whales but for all marine wildlife."

Grenier joined Kerry and 60 foreign ministers and leaders from the private and non-profit sectors for the conference. Fellow actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio addressed the group Thursday.

