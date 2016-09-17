Singapore GP: Nico Rosberg on pole after qualifying, Lewis Hamilton in third

Story highlights Nico Rosberg to start Singapore GP on pole

Teammate Lewis Hamilton secures third

Red Bull pair finish second and fourth

Sebastian Vettel to start at the back of the grid

(CNN) Nico Rosberg will start on pole in the Singapore Grand Prix after an imperious performance in qualifying.

Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who leads Rosberg by two points in the driver standings, only just managed to hold off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to secure third.

Verstappen's teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, put on an impressive drive and will start second -- but still finished 0.531s behind Rosberg.

"Definitely happy with that one," Rosberg told reporters after qualifying. "For sure one of my top three laps ever and I'm so happy that it came on my 200th GP weekend.

"At times it wasn't clear where we would stack up against Red Bull so I knew I had to pull one out of the bag.

