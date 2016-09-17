Syria claims coalition airstrike hit regime forces

(CNN) The Syrian military says an airstrike by the US-led coalition hit a regime military position Saturday.

The Russian military said 62 Syrian soldiers were killed near Deir Ezzor Airport, according to state-run Sputnik News Agency. It quoted Russian Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov as saying two F-16s and two A-10s carried out four strikes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said ISIS militants launched an attack on the Syrian position after the airstrikes, Sputnik reported.

The report comes during a fragile ceasefire. A ceasefire deal went into effect Monday and calls for a halt to the violence between the Syrian regime and rebel forces, but it does not cover militant groups considered terrorists, such as ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al Nusra Front.

The ceasefire has offered some respite from violence in the civil war that's killed an estimated 430,000 people since 2011 and touched off an international refugee crisis. But there have been reports of violations, and the Russians have said the United States is not fulfilling its obligations.

Read More