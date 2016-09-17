Breaking News

Zika virus: Miami Beach transmission zone triples

By Tiffany Ap and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Updated 2:55 AM ET, Sat September 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Florida Gov. Scott: Zika fight should not be a partisan issue
Florida Gov. Scott: Zika fight should not be a partisan issue

    JUST WATCHED

    Florida Gov. Scott: Zika fight should not be a partisan issue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(34 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The Miami Beach transmission zone is now about 4.5 square miles
  • Governor: Expect to lift zone in Wynwood

(CNN)The Zika virus transmission zone in Miami Beach has tripled in size, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday night.

The Florida Department of Health extended its Miami Beach local transmission zone to include a 4.5 square mile zone running from 8th Street to 63rd Street, including the famed Fontainebleau hotel. The original zone was limited to 1½ square miles from 8th Street up to 28th Street.
    The new zone was set after the Department of Health identified five people, two males and three females, in the area who all experienced Zika symptoms within one month of one another.
    The virus poses a particular threat to pregnant woman due to its link with neurological disorders in unborn children.
    It brings the total of nontravel-related Zika cases in Miami Beach to 35.
    Zika virus outbreak
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 4. Malaysia reported its first locally transmitted Zika case on September 3.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 4. Malaysia reported its first locally transmitted Zika case on September 3.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 29
    A banner about Zika virus is seen as ferry passengers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/05/health/zika-asia-threat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;arriving from Singapore&lt;/a&gt; get in line at the immigration check on September 4, in Batam, Indonesia.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A banner about Zika virus is seen as ferry passengers arriving from Singapore get in line at the immigration check on September 4, in Batam, Indonesia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 29
    A banner is flown over the South Pointe Park area, Tuesday, September 6, in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A banner is flown over the South Pointe Park area, Tuesday, September 6, in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 29
    A pest control worker fumigates drains at a local housing estate where the latest case of Zika infections were reported on Thursday, September 1, in Singapore.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A pest control worker fumigates drains at a local housing estate where the latest case of Zika infections were reported on Thursday, September 1, in Singapore.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 29
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip address the media gathered at the Miami-Dade County Department of Health as they announce five cases of Zika in a 1.5 mile area of Miami Beach on Friday, August 19, in Miami, Florida.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip address the media gathered at the Miami-Dade County Department of Health as they announce five cases of Zika in a 1.5 mile area of Miami Beach on Friday, August 19, in Miami, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 29
    Brazil&#39;s interim President Michel Temer, center right, meets with officials during Temer&#39;s first visit to the Olympic Park on Thursday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games commence August 5 amid a political and economic crisis in the country along with the Zika virus outbreak.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, center right, meets with officials during Temer's first visit to the Olympic Park on Thursday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games commence August 5 amid a political and economic crisis in the country along with the Zika virus outbreak.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 29
    Rio 2016 Chief Medical Officer Joao Grangeiro, Municipal Secretary of Health Daniel Soranz and Sub-secretary of the State for Health and Surveillence Alexandre Chieppe field questions from the media during an International Media Briefing to address the Zika virus on Tuesday, June 7, in Rio de Janeiro.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Rio 2016 Chief Medical Officer Joao Grangeiro, Municipal Secretary of Health Daniel Soranz and Sub-secretary of the State for Health and Surveillence Alexandre Chieppe field questions from the media during an International Media Briefing to address the Zika virus on Tuesday, June 7, in Rio de Janeiro.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 29
    A health worker fumigates an area in Gama, Brazil, to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito on Wednesday, February 17. The mosquito carries the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/health/zika&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zika virus,&lt;/a&gt; which has suspected links to birth defects in newborn children. The World Health Organization expects the Zika outbreak to spread to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/25/health/who-zika-virus-americas/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;almost every country in the Americas.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker fumigates an area in Gama, Brazil, to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito on Wednesday, February 17. The mosquito carries the Zika virus, which has suspected links to birth defects in newborn children. The World Health Organization expects the Zika outbreak to spread to almost every country in the Americas.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 29
    A man places a mosquito net over a bed at a home for the elderly in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, February 11.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A man places a mosquito net over a bed at a home for the elderly in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, February 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 29
    An Aedes aegypti mosquito floats in stagnant water inside a tire at a used tire store in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Thursday, February 4.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    An Aedes aegypti mosquito floats in stagnant water inside a tire at a used tire store in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Thursday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 29
    A health worker fumigates an area in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, February 2.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker fumigates an area in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, February 2.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 29
    A lab worker exposes his arm to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes during testing at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, February 1.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A lab worker exposes his arm to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes during testing at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, February 1.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 29
    Tainara Lourenco sits inside her home in Recife, Brazil, on Friday, January 29. Lourenco, five months pregnant, lives at the epicenter of Brazil&#39;s Zika outbreak. The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Tainara Lourenco sits inside her home in Recife, Brazil, on Friday, January 29. Lourenco, five months pregnant, lives at the epicenter of Brazil's Zika outbreak. The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 29
    Dr. Angela Rocha shows brain scans of a baby born with microcephaly at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife on Thursday, January 28.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Dr. Angela Rocha shows brain scans of a baby born with microcephaly at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife on Thursday, January 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 29
    Alice Vitoria Gomes Bezerra, a 3-month-old baby with microcephaly, is placed in her crib by her father Wednesday, January 27, in Recife.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Alice Vitoria Gomes Bezerra, a 3-month-old baby with microcephaly, is placed in her crib by her father Wednesday, January 27, in Recife.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 29
    A health ministry employee fumigates a home in Soyapango, El Salvador, on January 27.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health ministry employee fumigates a home in Soyapango, El Salvador, on January 27.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 29
    A lab technician at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Institute stores Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to be used in research in Recife on January 27.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A lab technician at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Institute stores Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to be used in research in Recife on January 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 29
    A patient suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome recovers at a hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 27. Researchers are looking into a possible link between Zika and Guillain-Barre, a rare disorder that causes the body&#39;s immune system to attack its nerves.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A patient suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome recovers at a hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 27. Researchers are looking into a possible link between Zika and Guillain-Barre, a rare disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack its nerves.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 29
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/27/health/the-children-of-zika/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Luiz Felipe&lt;/a&gt; lives in Recife and is one of more than 4,000 babies in Brazil born with microcephaly since October. The drought-stricken impoverished state of Pernambuco has been the hardest-hit, registering 33% of recent cases.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Luiz Felipe lives in Recife and is one of more than 4,000 babies in Brazil born with microcephaly since October. The drought-stricken impoverished state of Pernambuco has been the hardest-hit, registering 33% of recent cases.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 29
    A health worker sprays insecticide under the bleachers of Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Sambadrome on Tuesday, January 26.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker sprays insecticide under the bleachers of Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Tuesday, January 26.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 29
    A Brazilian soldier inspects a home in Recife on Monday, January 25, while canvassing the neighborhood and attempting to eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes linked to the virus.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A Brazilian soldier inspects a home in Recife on Monday, January 25, while canvassing the neighborhood and attempting to eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes linked to the virus.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 29
    David Henrique Ferreira, a 5-month-old who has microcephaly, is watched by his brother in Recife on January 25.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    David Henrique Ferreira, a 5-month-old who has microcephaly, is watched by his brother in Recife on January 25.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 29
    The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are photographed in a lab in Cali, Colombia, on January 25. Scientists are studying the mosquitoes to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are photographed in a lab in Cali, Colombia, on January 25. Scientists are studying the mosquitoes to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 29
    Angelica Prato, a pregnant woman infected by the Zika virus, receives medical attention at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on January 25.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Angelica Prato, a pregnant woman infected by the Zika virus, receives medical attention at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on January 25.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 29
    A woman walks through fumes as health ministry employees fumigate an area in Soyapango on Thursday, January 21.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A woman walks through fumes as health ministry employees fumigate an area in Soyapango on Thursday, January 21.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 29
    Brazilian soldiers apply insect repellent as they prepare for a cleanup operation in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 20.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Brazilian soldiers apply insect repellent as they prepare for a cleanup operation in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 29
    A researcher at the University of Sao Paulo holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Monday, January 18.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A researcher at the University of Sao Paulo holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Monday, January 18.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 29
    A graveyard in Lima, Peru, is fumigated on Friday, January 15.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A graveyard in Lima, Peru, is fumigated on Friday, January 15.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 29
    Aedes aegypti mosquitos are seen at the University of Sao Paulo on January 8. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, came to Brazil to train local researchers to combat the Zika virus epidemic.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Aedes aegypti mosquitos are seen at the University of Sao Paulo on January 8. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, came to Brazil to train local researchers to combat the Zika virus epidemic.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 29
    01 Zika cases 02 Zika cases 03 Zika cases 01 singapore zika04 Zika cases 05 Zika cases 06 Zika cases 01 zika 021702 zika 0217 RESTRICTED03 zika 021708 zika 020303 zika 0203 RESTRICTED04 zika 020305 zika 020301 zika virus 012802 zika virus 012803 zika virus 012804 zika virus 012807 zika virus 012801 zika virus03 zika virus02 zika virus12 zika virus04 zika virus13 zika virus05 zika virus06 zika virus14 zika virus11 zika virus
    Read More
    However, Scott said they also expect to lift the impact zone in Wynwood, north of downtown Miami, on Monday.
    "While we've learned that we're expanding the impacted area in Miami Beach, the good news is that we expect to lift the zone in Wynwood on Monday because of our aggressive mosquito control measures, outreach to the community, education efforts and the vigilant actions of the residents and businesses in Wynwood," he said.
    "The expansion of the Miami Beach area where local transmission is occurring highlights the need for continued aggressive mosquito control measures and for Congress to immediately approve federal funding to combat Zika."
    Zika aerial spraying in Miami completed despite health concerns
    What are mosquito-control workers spraying in Miami?
    What are mosquito-control workers spraying in Miami?

      JUST WATCHED

      What are mosquito-control workers spraying in Miami?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What are mosquito-control workers spraying in Miami? 02:13
    The aerial spraying measures to prevent Zika-carrying mosquitoes have drawn protests from local residents over concerns about possible detrimental side effects to people's health and the environment.
    The insecticide uses the chemical, naled, a substance deemed safe in low concentrations according to the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but banned in the European Union.