Zika virus: Miami Beach transmission zone triples

(CNN) The Zika virus transmission zone in Miami Beach has tripled in size, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday night.

The Florida Department of Health extended its Miami Beach local transmission zone to include a 4.5 square mile zone running from 8th Street to 63rd Street, including the famed Fontainebleau hotel. The original zone was limited to 1½ square miles from 8th Street up to 28th Street.

The new zone was set after the Department of Health identified five people, two males and three females, in the area who all experienced Zika symptoms within one month of one another.

The virus poses a particular threat to pregnant woman due to its link with neurological disorders in unborn children.

It brings the total of nontravel-related Zika cases in Miami Beach to 35.

