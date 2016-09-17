Story highlights Improved numbers a result of major steps in leukemia treatment , report says

Overall, childhood cancer deaths continue to decline, study says

(CNN) Brain cancer has surpassed leukemia as the deadliest cancer for children and teens in the United States, new federal data show.

The new numbers are a result of major advances in leukemia treatment and lack of progress when it comes to brain cancer, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"More than half of all cancer deaths among children and adolescents aged 1--19 years in 1999 and 2014 were attributable to either leukemia or brain cancer," the report said.

JUST WATCHED 5-year-old cancer patient proposes to favorite nurse Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 5-year-old cancer patient proposes to favorite nurse 01:52

Brain cancer and leukemia accounted for more than half of all cancer deaths for people age 1-19 in 1999 and 2014, the report says.

"A shift occurred during the period, with brain cancer replacing leukemia as the leading type of cancer causing death" for that age group, the report says.