Story highlights Ellis taught Latin and Bible studies at a Nashville school

400 students sang to him last week when he could no longer teach

(CNN) A beloved high school teacher whose students gathered outside his window to serenade him has died after a battle with cancer.

Ben Ellis, who taught Latin and Bible studies at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, died Friday, said Nate Morrow, the school's headmaster.

A few days ago, 400 students from the school showed up outside his home to sing songs of worship when he could no longer teach.

Despite chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Ellis taught until earlier this month because the distraction helped him through it.

Surprise serenade

Read More