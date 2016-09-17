First child dies by euthanasia in Belgium

Story highlights A terminally ill minor was granted euthanasia within the past week, report says

Belgium is only country to allow mercy killing with no age restrictions

(CNN) A terminally ill minor has become the first child to be euthanized in Belgium since age restrictions were lifted in the country two years ago, according to several sources.

A Belgian lawmaker told CNN affiliate VTM that the physician-assisted suicide happened within the past week.

The child, who was suffering from an incurable disease, had asked for euthanasia, Sen. Jean-Jacques De Gucht told VTM. The identity of the child and age are unknown.

"I think it's very important that we, as a society, have given the opportunity to those people to decide for themselves in what manner they cope with that situation," said Gucht, a supporter of euthanasia legislation.

Wim Distelmans, who chairs Belgium's Federal Control and Evaluation Committee on Euthanasia, told state broadcaster RTBF that fortunately few children had demanded mercy killing but "that does not mean we should deny them the right to a dignified death."

