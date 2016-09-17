Evian Championship: In-Gee Chun leads going into final round

Story highlights In-Gee Chun shoots six-under par third round 65

(CNN) In-Gee Chun shot a near faultless six-under par 65 to extend her lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship.

A double bogey on the ninth was the only blemish on Chun's otherwise perfect scorecard and the 22-year-old now has her eye on the all-time lowest score recorded at a women's major.

The 19-under par shot by Karren Supples at the 2004 British Open, which was matched by Inbee Park at the PGA Championship in 2015, still holds the record.

After 3 days and 54 holes she is 19 under par! Amazing performance by @ingeechun_dumbo #EvianChamp #movingday pic.twitter.com/Ptn9kNDFSF — Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) September 17, 2016

"It's a really big honor for me," Chun said of equaling the feat. "But I just have to stick with my game plan.

"The game plan for tomorrow is just to keep doing the same thing.