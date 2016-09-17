Evian Championship: In-Gee Chun leads going into final round

Story highlights
- In-Gee Chun shoots six-under par third round 65
- Leads final major by four shots
(CNN)In-Gee Chun shot a near faultless six-under par 65 to extend her lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship.
A double bogey on the ninth was the only blemish on Chun's otherwise perfect scorecard and the 22-year-old now has her eye on the all-time lowest score recorded at a women's major.
The 19-under par shot by Karren Supples at the 2004 British Open, which was matched by Inbee Park at the PGA Championship in 2015, still holds the record.
"It's a really big honor for me," Chun said of equaling the feat. "But I just have to stick with my game plan.
"The game plan for tomorrow is just to keep doing the same thing.
"I'm not going to think about winning. I just want to keep enjoying what I am doing."
Fellow South Korean Sung Hyun Park is four shots back on 15-under par but is still confident of closing the gap.
Her last professional win, which came on the Korean Tour, was also from four shots behind.
"I know I need to shoot low tomorrow," she told reporters after her round. "I have known In-Gee since we were at elementary school. We are good friends."
2016 is Chun's first year on LPGA Tour and she is aiming to become only the second woman in history to win her first two LPGA titles at major championships, following in the footsteps of compatriot Se Ri Pak.
Chun's first major victory came in last year's US Open, although she failed to make the cut in the defense of her title in July.
Chinese golfer, and bronze medalist from Rio 2016, Shanshan Feng is a further two shots back and alone in third place.
Reigning champion Lydia Ko had an afternoon to forget, shooting a four-over 75 to sit in tied 34th.