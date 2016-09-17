La Liga: MSN on target as Barcelona cruises to victory

Story highlights Leganes 1-5 Barcelona

(CNN) Saturday marked the first time this season that Barcelona's feared attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar started a La Liga game together -- and the outcome was predictable.

First-half goals from MSN -- the first time the trio have scored in the opening 45 minutes away from home -- set the tempo, before the result was sealed after the break thanks to Messi's second and a Rafinha bullet.

Leganes did get a consolation, as Gabriel bent a superb free-kick around the wall and out of the reach of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It means Barcelona has now scored 12 goals in five days, after its 7-0 demolition of Celtic in the Champions League.

"We made use of the space and we were switched on from the start," manager Luis Enrique said after the match.

