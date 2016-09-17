Story highlights Kinsella's final book will be published next year

(CNN) Canadian author W.P. Kinsella, whose book inspired the film "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 81.

His agent Carolyn Swayze confirmed his death in a statement, but did not provide details on his health or when he died.

"He was a unique, creative and outrageously opinionated man," Swayze said.

"One of North America's most prolific and popular authors, he published almost 30 books of fiction, nonfiction and poetry, which were translated into many languages around the world."

Swayze said the author's final book, "Russian Dolls," will be published next year.

