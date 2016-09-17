Breaking News

Historic church destroyed by fire in Peru

By Andreas Preuss, CNN

Updated 7:51 AM ET, Sat September 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials assess the damage to the San Sebastian Church in Cusco, Peru, after a devastating fire Friday, September 16.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
Officials assess the damage to the San Sebastian Church in Cusco, Peru, after a devastating fire Friday, September 16.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The blaze destroyed 80% of the altar ceiling at San Sebastian Church, Peru&#39;s Ministry of Culture says.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
The blaze destroyed 80% of the altar ceiling at San Sebastian Church, Peru's Ministry of Culture says.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Authorities don&#39;t know what sparked the fire in the 17th-century church.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
Authorities don't know what sparked the fire in the 17th-century church.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Light beams shine through ceiling damage to the historic Cusco church.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
Light beams shine through ceiling damage to the historic Cusco church.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Peruvian Ministry of Culture officials inspect damage to artwork at San Sebastian Church. The fire consumed priceless works from the so-called Cuzco School of Roman Catholic art.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture officials inspect damage to artwork at San Sebastian Church. The fire consumed priceless works from the so-called Cuzco School of Roman Catholic art.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Firefighters check out damage to the roof of San Sebastian Church. The church&#39;s roof is in danger of collapsing.
Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru
Firefighters check out damage to the roof of San Sebastian Church. The church's roof is in danger of collapsing.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Peru fire 1Peru fire 2Peru fire 3Peru fire 4 Peru fire 5 Peru fire 6

Story highlights

  • Fire severely damages San Sebastian Church in Cusco, Peru
  • Priceless works of art destroyed; officials say they will restore 17th-century church

(CNN)A landmark of Christian faith in Peru's ancient city of Cusco has stood the test of time -- but now San Sebastian Church faces its biggest challenge yet after a devastating fire.

Authorities don't know what sparked Friday's fire in the 17th-century church. Video footage from TV network Andina showed the blaze tearing through the building's roof.
    Flames engulf the church&#39;s roof in video from Peru TV network Andina.
    Flames engulf the church's roof in video from Peru TV network Andina.
    Later Friday, after the smoke cleared -- Peru's Ministry of Culture said 80% of the of the altar ceiling was destroyed as well as 60% of the main hallway. The church's roof is in danger of collapsing.
    Besides causing structural damage, the fire also consumed priceless works from the so-called Cuzco School of Roman Catholic art, created by Spanish rulers after the conquest of the Inca Empire in 1534.
    Two canvases titled "Martyrdom of San Sebastian" by the famous Cuzco School artist Diego Quispe Tito were destroyed and a sculpture of the church's namesake, dating from the 17th century, was burned, according to the director of Cusco's Cultural Department.
    Read More
    The fire also completely destroyed the church's altar of gold-gilded cedar wood.
    "Unfortunately, the losses are irretrievable, especially the works of art; however, our restorers and architects will do their best to recover this cultural heritage," said Vidal Pino Zambrano of Cusco's Cultural Department.
    The colonial church had undergone a $1.5 million renovation in 2013, including the installation of smoke sensors and emergency lights.

    CNN's Marilia Brocchetto, Sarah Faidell and Julia Jones contributed to this report.