Fire destroys church in Peru

Fire destroys church in PeruUpdated 7:24 AM ET, Sat September 17, 2016 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruOfficials assess the damage to the San Sebastian Church in Cusco, Peru, after a devastating fire Friday, September 16. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruThe blaze destroyed 80% of the altar ceiling at San Sebastian Church, Peru's Ministry of Culture says. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruAuthorities don't know what sparked the fire in the 17th-century church.Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruLight beams shine through ceiling damage to the historic Cusco church. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruPeruvian Ministry of Culture officials inspect damage to artwork at San Sebastian Church. The fire consumed priceless works from the so-called Cuzco School of Roman Catholic art.Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Fire destroys church in PeruFirefighters check out damage to the roof of San Sebastian Church. The church's roof is in danger of collapsing.Hide Caption 6 of 6See images from a devastating fire at a historic church in Cusco, Peru.