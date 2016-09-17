Photos: Fire destroys church in Peru Officials assess the damage to the San Sebastian Church in Cusco, Peru, after a devastating fire Friday, September 16. Hide Caption 1 of 6

The blaze destroyed 80% of the altar ceiling at San Sebastian Church, Peru's Ministry of Culture says.

Authorities don't know what sparked the fire in the 17th-century church.

Light beams shine through ceiling damage to the historic Cusco church.

Peruvian Ministry of Culture officials inspect damage to artwork at San Sebastian Church. The fire consumed priceless works from the so-called Cuzco School of Roman Catholic art.