The last eclipse of the year happens Friday night

A big harvest moon will continue to be visible in all areas of the world

(CNN) Stargazers will have one last chance to see an eclipse this year when the last lunar phenomenon of 2016 occurs Friday night.

The eclipse will be difficult to observe, with the Earth only casting a slight shadow on the moon. But when the Earth completely blocks the sunlight, the moon will appear red or orange.

Viewers from the United States will not be able to see the eclipse, but people in Europe, Asia and throughout the Pacific will be able to witness the event.

The eclipse was to start around 6 p.m. in London and at 3 a.m. Saturday in Sydney. The eclipse should last around four hours.

However, a huge yellow harvest moon has been viewable everywhere in the world since early Friday, and some lucky onlookers were able to capture it in all its glory.