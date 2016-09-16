CNNZeDay: Help us go emission-free for a day!

Story highlights
- September 21st is Zero Emissions Day
- Send us your best ideas to cut down on CO2 emissions
(CNN)This year is on track to be the hottest ever on record, according to NASA.
Global temperatures have been rising constantly and we are on the hottest streak since temperature record-keeping began in 1880.
High concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere are a crucial contributing factor to this rise in temperatures, which is connected to an array of catastrophic consequences, from raising sea levels to extreme weather and deforestation.
Can we reduce emissions effectively in our daily lives?
That's what we aim to find out on September 21st, ZeDay - Zero Emissions Day - an initiative to inspire people to avoid using fossil fuels for an entire day.
I'll try to go emission-free for 24 hours, trying to avoid any activity directly connected to fossil fuels.
You can follow my challenge via the CNN Tech Twitter account on that day.
Can you help? Send us your contributions, using photos or videos and tweeting them with the hashtag #CNNZeDay.