CNNZeDay: Help us go emission-free for a day!

(CNN) This year is on track to be the hottest ever on record, according to NASA.

Global temperatures have been rising constantly and we are on the hottest streak since temperature record-keeping began in 1880.

High concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere are a crucial contributing factor to this rise in temperatures, which is connected to an array of catastrophic consequences , from raising sea levels to extreme weather and deforestation.

Can we reduce emissions effectively in our daily lives?

That's what we aim to find out on September 21st, ZeDay - Zero Emissions Day - an initiative to inspire people to avoid using fossil fuels for an entire day.

