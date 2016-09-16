Story highlights Ceasefire appears to be holding, but many still suffer from civil war's effects

'I felt the shrapnel in my body,' hospitalized boy tells CNN

Aleppo, Syria (CNN) The sounds of intermittent shelling are a reminder of just how fragile the nationwide truce in Syria is. Syrian authorities gave our crew access to an area that saw some of the worst fighting in the run-up to the cessation of hostilities: Aleppo's southern suburb of Ramouseh.

This is the area where rebels, for a short time, managed to break the government siege of the town's rebel-held eastern districts.

We saw a flurry of activity, with soldiers maneuvering armored personnel carriers and many others standing by. They clearly are not convinced that the calm will last.

"We are sticking to the ceasefire, but the other side is not. That is why I don't think the ceasefire will work," a pro-government fighter who gave his name only as Yassin told me.

And the almost constant sound of gunfire and impacts possibly from mortars or artillery led credence to his skepticism. The rebels, for their part, accuse the government of breaching the ceasefire.

