Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest level ever

Story highlights Cool summer couldn't stop Arctic sea ice reaching record lows

Sea ice extent could shrink even further, scientists say

(CNN) Ice levels at the North Pole have shrunk to their second lowest level ever, scientists say -- and there could be worse to come.

Every year the arctic ice naturally shrinks in the spring and summer before regrowing during winter, however the drastic melt in 2016 has surprised scientists.

Arctic sea ice as of September 10, compared to average between 1981-2010

"Historically such weather conditions slow down the summer ice loss, but we still got down to essentially a tie for second lowest on the satellite record."

According to a new report released by NSIDC and NASA, arctic ice levels fell to their lowest levels this year on September 10, covering about 1.6 million square miles (4.4 million square kilometers), almost the same as in September 2007.

Read More