Legendary playwright Edward Albee dead at 88

He died after a short illness, according to his personal assistant

(CNN) Legendary playwright Edward Albee, widely considered one of the greats of his generation, has died at the age of 88, according to his personal assistant Jakob Holder.

Albee, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died Friday afternoon at his home in Montauk, New York. Albee died after a short illness, according to Holder.

Albee's career spanned five decades. His first play, "The Zoo Story," came out in the late '50s and centered on two men who have a chance encounter on a New York City park bench. It has a violent conclusion but helped set the tone for Albee's raw and uncompromising works to come.

Edward Albee, in 1967

His best known work is arguably "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" an intimate portrait of a volatile marriage.

It was after that play that Albee began drawing comparisons to the likes of August Wilson, Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams.

