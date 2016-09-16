Breaking News

Ohio murder suspect says 'Sounds fair' to $1 million bail

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

Updated 5:07 PM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

(CNN)Bail for a homeless Ohio man facing kidnapping and murder charges was set Friday at $1 million.

After the bail amount was announced, Shawn M. Grate, 40, was heard replying to Ashland County Judge Ronald Forsthoefel over video conference, "Sounds fair."
    A frantic 911 call Tuesday from a woman who said she had been abducted led police to an abandoned Ashland home.
    The woman was rescued, Grate was arrested, and authorities found the bodies of two other women in and near the home.
    Grate is charged with two murders and kidnapping.
    Shawn M. Grate
    Grate also led police to a third body that was found near the rubble of a burned home in nearby Richland County, prosecutors said. It could take months to identify the body, after which charges will be filed in that case, authorities said.
    CNN reached out to Grate's public defender and prosecutors but didn't get an immediate response.
    Grate told the judge he previously worked at a grocery store, but currently has no financial means or a permanent address and is not collecting any financial help from the state.
    One of the bodies has been identified as Stacey Stanley, from Greenwich, about 17 miles from Ashland. Stanley was last seen September 8.
    Grate is due back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
    Ashland is a rural city about 60 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    CNN's Steve Almasy, Shachar Peled and Anne Woolsey contributed to this report.