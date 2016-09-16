Ohio murder suspect says 'Sounds fair' to $1 million bail

Story highlights Shawn Grate tells judge he has no money or home

He was arrested after woman makes 911 call that led to home where two bodies are found

(CNN) Bail for a homeless Ohio man facing kidnapping and murder charges was set Friday at $1 million.

After the bail amount was announced, Shawn M. Grate, 40, was heard replying to Ashland County Judge Ronald Forsthoefel over video conference, "Sounds fair."

A frantic 911 call Tuesday from a woman who said she had been abducted led police to an abandoned Ashland home.

The woman was rescued, Grate was arrested, and authorities found the bodies of two other women in and near the home.

