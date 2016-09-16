Occupy Wall Street: 5 years later

(CNN) Nearly five years after Occupy Wall Street's eviction from a small Manhattan park, the movement that shined the spotlight on the 99% has spread its seeds across America.

On Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the birth of their movement, Occupy veterans will gather at the Lower Manhattan park and later march to police headquarters. There will be speeches about Black Lives Matter, the minimum wage, gentrification, prisoner rights, HIV/AIDS and other topics.

"The way movements work is they sort of enlarge the circle of possibility."

'Interplay between the digital and physical space'

Protesters rally in 2012 near the New York Stock Exchange on Occupy Wall Street's second anniversary.

The campaign was inspired by the social-media fueled uprisings in places such as Egypt and Tunisia. The populist demonstrations against authoritarian regimes in North Africa and the Middle East became known as the Arab Spring

"There was a kind of interplay between the digital and the physical space there, and social media was a tool, among others, that was very effective in bringing large numbers of people out," says Michael Gould-Wartofsky, author of " The Occupiers: The Making of the 99 Percent Movement ."

Adbusters' protest campaign, with the hashtag #occupywallstreet, began with the launch of a website calling for a march through the streets of Lower Manhattan and a sit-in at the stock exchange -- just as demonstrators did in Tunis' November 7 Square and Cairo's Tahrir Square

JUST WATCHED 2011: A year of protests Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2011: A year of protests 03:53

The New York campaign got a sizable boost from the hacktivist group Anonymous , which released a short video urging supporters to participate in Occupy Wall Street.

Drawing fascination and ridicule

On September 17, 2011, a few hundred protesters descended on the ultimate symbol of American capitalism: the Financial District in Manhattan. Drawing both fascination and ridicule, the movement quickly spread to encompass headline-grabbing protests around the globe.

"Obviously there was dry tinder all over the place that could get ignited without much trouble," Gitlin says. "That's why you very quickly got these hundreds of encampments."

Large labor unions, including the AFL-CIO and Service Employees International Union, came on board. Solidarity protests sprouted up in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and Chicago, among dozens of other cities. President Barack Obama expressed sympathy for the protesters' views. Celebrities flocked to the encampments. Mass Occupy arrests made the news every week.

The 99% were pitted against the 1%.

"That's now part of our folklore," Gitlin says of the catchphrase "We are the 99%."

A New York police officer scuffles with Occupy Wall Street protesters in November 2011.

Many activists had become baffled or frustrated by the avant-garde in their midst and had largely soured on the spectacle.

Despite the inner tumult and outside mockery, aspects of the message behind the protests -- which eventually spanned more than 1,000 locations across the country -- have become part of the current political discussion.

The Occupy protesters made the catchphrase "We are the 99%" part of the national conversation.

"The movement as a whole is no more dead than the people who participated in it," Gould-Wartofsky says.

"It brought a lot of young people into the streets and into a kind of a political consciousness that has only evolved since 2011."

Conversation about 'white role in black oppression'

Activist Cecily McMillan speaks with reporters after her release from the Rikers Island jail in July 2014.

Among them was activist Cecily McMillan, who spent 58 days in jail after being convicted in the 2012 assault of a police officer in Zuccotti Park. She recalls many of the early protesters as part of "the most educated, most entitled generation." They were disenchanted and jobless after spending "their entire lives studying the poor, studying the oppressed in graduate school," she says.

"What we had there were people that experienced the emoticon of what the suffering of the 99% was," she says. "You were making performance art out of the existence of the oppressed."

But the demographics soon evolved. Labor unions and community groups lent their support. The occupiers joined marches against the New York police's stop-and-frisk policy , which the courts ruled unfairly targeted blacks and Latinos.

"Black and brown people came down and said, 'Listen, you're not doing anything for us,' " McMillan recalls. "It turned into a practice that has led us to have a conversation about what is the white role in black oppression."

"We were able to essentially take our cultural capital, our privilege, and directly transfer it to these movements," she says of the involvement with causes such as Black Lives Matter.

'Language of ... the millennial generation'

Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace." Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings. Hide Caption 18 of 18

"Both are millennial-led movements and are speaking largely the language of my generation, the millennial generation," Gould-Wartofsky says of Occupy and Black Lives Matter.

"They're also addressing themselves to what they see as institutions that are unaccountable to the public and that kind of exposed, for them, the deficit between the principles of democracy and the reality."

Fight for higher minimum wage

Occupy also helped influence the national conversation about the growing wealth gap.

In April, the forces of Occupy Wall Street reunited in support of Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate. They did traditional canvassing and participated in an Occupy-inspired march in Manhattan before the New York Democratic primary. Prominent Occupy organizer Beka Economopoulos led a phone-banking effort for Sanders from Zuccotti Park.

Bernie Sanders supporters march in Philadelphia during the Democratic National Convention in July.

"Without a doubt, people who had been excited and frustrated by the encampment got sort of agitated to think about what they wanted to do next," Gitlin says.

"Obviously, some of that spirit and some of those persons gravitated into the Bernie Sanders movement."

Attorney Martin Stolar, who represented many Occupy protesters, says Sanders' success is partly attributable to the earlier movement.

"Occupy was criticized for not having a program, but the program was to raise the level and change the nature of the conversation," says Stolar, a former president of the New York City chapter of the National Lawyers Guild . "That's what Occupy was about it. They succeeded in that respect."

Workers protest at a New York McDonald's in April 2015 to demand a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Occupy organizers got involved in the campaign for the $15 an hour minimum wage and helped build momentum for a national worker-led movement.

"The 'Fight for $15' would not have happened without Occupy Wall Street, and they have raised the wage floor now in dozens of cities and states -- not always to $15 but certainly higher," Gould-Wartofsky says.

"A lot of that energy came out of Occupy Wall Street."

San Franciso 49ers Colin Kaepernick, right, and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem.

Occupy was long criticized as a leaderless group of disaffected young people without a clear objective or agenda, but it's now credited with influencing grass-roots movements addressing a variety of issues -- from the student debt crisis to oil pipelines and fracking to police brutality and racism.

"The new wave of protests that you're seeing ... are testament to the enduring power of the movement's message," Gould-Wartofsky says.