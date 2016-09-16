Story highlights A one-year-old Texas boy dies after being left in a car all day

30 children have died of heatstroke this year in cars

(CNN) A one-year-old boy in Texas died this week in the back his mother's car, becoming the 30th child in the United States this year to succumb to heatstroke while left behind in a car seat, according to the advocacy group KidsAndCars.org.

As in many of other hot-car-related deaths, the Texas mother, an attorney, thought she had dropped her son off at daycare before she went to work, according to police in Dayton, a city about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

The baby was still in the rear-facing seat when she showed up at the day care center to pick him up, according to the police report.

The Dayton Police Department said Friday it is conducting a full investigation.

Can hot car deaths be prevented?

