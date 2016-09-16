Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) You've made it! It's Friday. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Syria civil war

There's not a single building left intact. And smoke is still rising, even though fighting stopped several days earlier. CNN's Fred Pleitgen took a drive through Aleppo where a tenuous ceasefire holds. He saw a boy hauling tree branches because his parents wanted to make a proper dinner for the family now that they didn't have to fear shelling. It's a must-read . Elsewhere, 75,000 people are trapped in a refugee camp on the Jordan-Syria border.

2. North Pole

Bad news, polar bears and polar bear lovers (ie all of us): Ice levels at the North Pole have shrunk to their second lowest level ever. The arctic ice shrinks every spring and summer because, duh, it gets warmer, but it's alarming how much the ice shrunk this year given the mild season. The implications could be huge since the arctic ice works as the planet's thermostat.