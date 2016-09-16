Story highlights 2013 dashcam shows the officer firing at a car full of teenagers

He's charged with federal civil rights violations for injuring two of the teens

(CNN) A Chicago police officer shown in a 2013 dashcam video shooting at a car full of teenagers is facing charges of federal civil rights violations, handed down by a grand jury Thursday.

Marco Proano, 41, is accused of using unreasonable force against two teenagers who were injured.

The video shows Proano shooting multiple times at the vehicle as the driver tries to back away. The car then hits a streetlight before one injured teen stumbles out.

Police had pulled over the car with six teens for speeding, according to CNN affiliate WLS . One teen was wounded in the shoulder, the other in his hip and heel.

The victims suffered bodily injuries because of "unreasonable force by a police officer," according to the indictment.

Read More