Breaking News

Nanjing's Porcelain Tower: Ancient 'world wonder' brought back to life

By Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 7:17 AM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The &quot;Porcelain Tower of Nanjing,&quot; first constructed in 1412, has been rebuilt with steel beams near its original location, along with a museum that highlights its former cultural might.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Rebirth of a Medieval wonderThe "Porcelain Tower of Nanjing," first constructed in 1412, has been rebuilt with steel beams near its original location, along with a museum that highlights its former cultural might.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The nine-story pagoda was part of a larger complex called the Bao&#39;en Temple, or &quot;Temple of Gratitude.&quot; Small parts of the site&#39;s ruins have been preserved since excavation work started in 2007.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Bao'en TempleThe nine-story pagoda was part of a larger complex called the Bao'en Temple, or "Temple of Gratitude." Small parts of the site's ruins have been preserved since excavation work started in 2007.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Grand new designs are used to evoke the ruins&#39; ancient and culturally significant history.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Modern technology meets ancient cultureGrand new designs are used to evoke the ruins' ancient and culturally significant history.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
The colored lights in this room, called &quot;Sarira Light,&quot; change every few seconds.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Sarira LightThe colored lights in this room, called "Sarira Light," change every few seconds.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
The old and new consciously stand side by side at the Porcelain Tower Heritage Park -- a contrast that&#39;s also noticeable throughout the city.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Worlds collidingThe old and new consciously stand side by side at the Porcelain Tower Heritage Park -- a contrast that's also noticeable throughout the city.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Each of the new tower&#39;s nine stories offers 360-degree views of the city, where ancient rivers, architectures from bygone eras and skyscrapers layer atop one another.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
City viewsEach of the new tower's nine stories offers 360-degree views of the city, where ancient rivers, architectures from bygone eras and skyscrapers layer atop one another.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
The southern entrance of Nanjing&#39;s Ming Dynasty City Wall, also known as Zhonghua Gate, is located near the temple complex.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
View from the City WallThe southern entrance of Nanjing's Ming Dynasty City Wall, also known as Zhonghua Gate, is located near the temple complex.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Since excavation work started less than a decade ago, archeologists have broken new grounds in their discoveries and added the temple complex to a list of nationally protected major historical and cultural sites in 2013.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Recently rediscoveredSince excavation work started less than a decade ago, archeologists have broken new grounds in their discoveries and added the temple complex to a list of nationally protected major historical and cultural sites in 2013.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
The original pagoda took 17 years to complete.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Built in 1412The original pagoda took 17 years to complete.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The original tower was built with glazed white porcelain bricks, while steel beams were used for its reconstruction.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Replaced by steelThe original tower was built with glazed white porcelain bricks, while steel beams were used for its reconstruction.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Little of the Bao&#39;en Temple survived when rebels took over the city and plundered the Porcelain Tower during the Taiping Rebellion in the 19th century.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Destroyed by rebelsLittle of the Bao'en Temple survived when rebels took over the city and plundered the Porcelain Tower during the Taiping Rebellion in the 19th century.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Grand orchestral music is played at the museum to accompany the incredible visual designs.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Audio-visual effectsGrand orchestral music is played at the museum to accompany the incredible visual designs.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The southern part of the city, where the tower is located, is home to many other tourist attractions like the City Wall, the Qinhuai River and Fuzimiao -- an ancient Confucius temple complex that&#39;s also a popular shopping and food market today.
Photos: Nanjing's Porcelain Tower
Historic quarterThe southern part of the city, where the tower is located, is home to many other tourist attractions like the City Wall, the Qinhuai River and Fuzimiao -- an ancient Confucius temple complex that's also a popular shopping and food market today.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 nanjing porcelain tower22 nanjing porcelain tower15 nanjing porcelain tower11 nanjing porcelain tower18 nanjing porcelain tower14 nanjing porcelain tower02 nanjing porcelain tower007 nanjing porcelain tower20 nanjing porcelain tower17 nanjing porcelain tower05 nanjing porcelain tower09 nanjing porcelain tower03 nanjing porcelain tower

Story highlights

  • Modern, steel reconstruction of Nanjing's destroyed Porcelain Tower now open
  • Porcelain Tower Heritage Park funded by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin

Nanjing, China (CNN)More than 150 years after rebels destroyed it, Nanjing's famed "Porcelain Tower" -- one of the Seven Medieval Wonders of the World -- has been brought back to life.

Sort of.
    A modern, steel reconstruction of the pagoda now sits by the Yangtze River in the same area as the original, which was built in the early 15th century.
    MORE: An architectural wonderland hidden in a Chinese forest
    The new tower, reportedly funded by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, is surrounded by a futuristic, Buddhist-themed museum that opened late last year.
    Read More
    The sites are collectively known as the Porcelain Tower Heritage Park.
    During a recent visit to the museum we found relics from the sixth century and earth-colored ruins standing next to modern palatial designs -- including a giant floating 3-D Buddha head made of tiny dots of light.
    These visual effects are amplified by background music fit for a "Lord of the Rings" soundtrack.
    The reconstructed pagoda stands near the City Wall&#39;s Gate of China.
    The reconstructed pagoda stands near the City Wall's Gate of China.

    What led to the re-construction?

    Despite a centuries-spanning history, the Porcelain Tower's ruins weren't open to excavation until 2007.
    In 2008, archeologists unearthed a number of holy and treasured relics, including a reliquary in which the remains of the Buddha (Shakyamuni) are believed to be enshrined.
    They were discovered in an area now called the "millennium-old underground palace," which the rebuilt tower serves to protect.
    A couple of years later the cash started rolling in.
    Wang Jianlin -- who made his fortune as chairman of China's largest property developer Dalian Wanda Group -- decided to fund the Porcelain Tower Heritage Park project, according to a report in the official People's Daily.
    In 2010, he reportedly donated 1 billion yuan (about US$150 million) to the municipal government in his name to fund the reconstruction.
    That gives the Porcelain Tower another landmark claim: The single largest personal donation in Chinese history.
    MORE: Online crowdfunding launched to preserve China's Great Wall

    New addition to the historic quarter

    In 1412, during the Ming Dynasty, the Yongle Emperor ordered the tower's construction in the ancient capital of Nanjing. It took 17 years to complete.
    Part of the larger Bao'en temple complex, which means "Temple of Gratitude" in Chinese -- the tower was built with glazed, white porcelain bricks and rose 78 meters from an octagonal foundation.
    It's said that rebels destroyed the tower during the Taiping Rebellion in the 19th century as they took over the city.
    A model of the Bao&#39;en Temple complex during the 15th century Ming dynasty.
    A model of the Bao'en Temple complex during the 15th century Ming dynasty.
    The new tower was built with steel beams and offers great views of the city.
    Like the original, the pagoda has nine stories, each of which serve as viewing platforms accessible by an inner staircase or an elevator.
    From these vantage points, the city's many layers of history are visible.
    The City Wall, a circular fortification and defensive complex built in the Ming dynasty, can be seen snaking through the city alongside neighborhoods with Republican-era housing and modern skyscrapers.
    The Qinhuai and Yangtze Rivers, which have long nurtured Nanjing's trade and culture, can also be viewed.
    The temple area is located near the Gate of China, which served as the former capital's southern gate and grand entrance of the City Wall.
    MORE: How to explore the other 'great wall' of China
    The exhibition deploys highly visual renderings of Buddhist themes.
    The exhibition deploys highly visual renderings of Buddhist themes.

    Modern technology used to rebuild medieval wonder

    The Porcelain Tower Heritage Park might be steeped in history but the visitor experience is anything but dated.
    Visitors can use their smartphones to scan the QR codes scattered throughout the park for more information (in Chinese).
    A room encased in mirrored walls and thousands of light bulbs with ever-changing colors is supposed to represent the Buddhist concept of light and "sarira" (shelizi in Chinese) -- referring to the bodily relics of Buddhist spiritual masters.
    If it weren't for the decorative Buddha statues, visitors might think they've walked onto an empty, 90s-inspired dance floor.
    These highly visual renderings of the site's sacred elements can be found throughout the museum.
    While ruins have been carefully preserved in their original locations, they're often layered with grand interior designs and enhancements like animated illustrations projected onto wall art.
    The Chinese government may officially be atheist -- and one may not leave feeling like they've learned a ton about Buddhist or Nanjing history -- but the vigor with which the nation's ancient culture is displayed is palpable.