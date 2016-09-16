(CNN) Lupita Nyong'o went back to her roots for Vogue's October cover. The Oscar winning actress celebrated her background by inviting the fashion magazine to her family home and farm in Kenya.

"Being able to use my platform to expand and diversify the African voice," was "meaningful" Nyong'o told Vogue. "I feel very passionate about that" she said.

Nyong'o was born in Mexico to Kenyan parents and raised in Kenya. She stars in Disney's upcoming film "Queen of Katwe" that tells the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from Uganda who becomes an international chess champion.

In her interview Nyong'o said she wanted to "create opportunities for other people of color because I'm fortunate enough to have a platform to do that."

