It's a cloudy and blustery day nine of the Rio 2016 Paralympics, which offers 59 gold medals in events including women's goalball, men's wheelchair tennis singles and seven-a-side football.

Highlights to look out for (Rio time):

Family of stars

Paul Blake celebrates after winning gold in the T36 400-meter final.

His father is a star on screen, best known for his role playing Greedo, a bounty hunter who first appeared in the original "Star Wars" movie: "Episode IV -- A New Hope." His mother is a former dancer with the Royal Ballet.

But Paul Blake is a star in his own right on the track -- Britain's three-time world champion has won his first Paralympic gold medal in the men's T36 400m, a category for athletes with coordination impairments.

Heres @ParalympicsGB 400 & 800m runner Paul Blake's Dad in action in @starwars as Greedo and on Ipanema beach in Rio pic.twitter.com/uf25IXBgj8 — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) 16 September 2016

The 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, led the race from the outset, fending off a hard chase from Poland's Krzysztof Ciuksza to power over the finish line meters clear of his competitors and improve on the silver he won in the event at London 2012.

Tiring after the bend, 18-year-old Ciuksza was overtaken by Ukraine's 2008 champion Roman Pavlyk for the silver medal and New Zealand's William Stedman, 16, for the bronze.

Blake's win took Britain's Paralympic gold medal total to 50 for the first time since 1988. China leads the table on 84 golds, with Ukraine third on 35, then the US on 30.

