Story highlights
- Blake wins Britain's 50th gold in Rio
- Paralympics runs September 7-18
(CNN)It's a cloudy and blustery day nine of the Rio 2016 Paralympics, which offers 59 gold medals in events including women's goalball, men's wheelchair tennis singles and seven-a-side football.
Highlights to look out for (Rio time):
- US women take on Germany in the gold medal match of women's wheelchair basketball (17:30/16:30 ET/20:30 GMT)
- In seven-a-side football, host nation Brazil battles the Netherlands for bronze (14:00) before Ukraine and Iran go for gold (17:00)
- Visually-impaired swimmer Ihar Boki of Belarus seeks to defend his title in the S13 100-meter freestyle, one of five golds he won at London 2012 (19:24)
- Australian amputee Ellie Cole, a five-time Paralympic champion, bids for her second gold at Rio in the S9 100m backstroke final (19:50)
- Brazil's three-time Paralympic gold medal winner Terezinha Guilhermina runs in the women's T11 400m (17:30)
Family of stars
His father is a star on screen, best known for his role playing Greedo, a bounty hunter who first appeared in the original "Star Wars" movie: "Episode IV -- A New Hope." His mother is a former dancer with the Royal Ballet.
But Paul Blake is a star in his own right on the track -- Britain's three-time world champion has won his first Paralympic gold medal in the men's T36 400m, a category for athletes with coordination impairments.
The 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, led the race from the outset, fending off a hard chase from Poland's Krzysztof Ciuksza to power over the finish line meters clear of his competitors and improve on the silver he won in the event at London 2012.
Tiring after the bend, 18-year-old Ciuksza was overtaken by Ukraine's 2008 champion Roman Pavlyk for the silver medal and New Zealand's William Stedman, 16, for the bronze.
Blake's win took Britain's Paralympic gold medal total to 50 for the first time since 1988. China leads the table on 84 golds, with Ukraine third on 35, then the US on 30.
More highlights to follow