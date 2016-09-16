Story highlights
- Irish beach race meet is the last of its kind in Europe
- Laytown races part of local scene since 1868
- Fans watch from huge field overlooking beach
(CNN)What do you expect to see when you gaze across a beach at low tide? If the answer is racehorses roaring past in full, glorious gallop then you must be in Laytown.
The small Irish seaside town is home to the Laytown Strand races, the only ones in the Irish and British calendars that are run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
These extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were staged as part of the Boyne Regatta at a time when beach racing in Ireland was fairly common.
They had initially been intended as an extra attraction alongside the main business of a rowing competition but caught on so quickly that they soon became the main event.
Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles. Spectators watch, gamble, eat and drink in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some perch in an improvised "grandstand" with seats cut into dunes at the edge of the beach.
So how does creating a beach racecourse work?
In the weeks before races are run -- the most recent Laytown race program took place Tuesday -- members of the race committee check the patterns of tide and sand to work out the area most suitable for a course, which is marked out with temporary fencing.
And as the thousands who come to watch would attest, there's nothing else quite like it -- the only horse race where life's a beach.