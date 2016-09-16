Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach Bird's eye view – Two horses are exercised on Laytown beach ahead of the Laytown Strand horse races -- the only ones in the Irish and English calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing -- on September 13. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Setting course – Men work to erect the temporary race course on Laytown beach.

Seaside speed – Horses gallop along the Laytown beach course.

Coast with the most – A view of the action as riders and jockeys come into view through a gap in trees above the beach.

Reflected glory – A tightly-bunched race field is mirrored in the water.

On the hoof – Fresh hoof prints in the Laytown sand.

Rich tradition – These extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were held as part of the Boyne Regatta.

Riding the waves – Horses walk through the water ahead of a race. Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles.

Best seat in the house – Spectators watch in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some get to perch in an improvised grandstand created in dunes on the edge of the beach.