Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Laytown Strand: The magical horse race where life's a beach

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Two horses are exercised on Laytown beach ahead of the Laytown Strand horse races -- the only ones in the Irish and English calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing -- on September 13.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Bird's eye viewTwo horses are exercised on Laytown beach ahead of the Laytown Strand horse races -- the only ones in the Irish and English calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing -- on September 13.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Men work to erect the temporary race course on Laytown beach.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Setting courseMen work to erect the temporary race course on Laytown beach.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Horses gallop along the Laytown beach course.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Seaside speedHorses gallop along the Laytown beach course.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A view of the action as riders and jockeys come into view through a gap in trees above the beach.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Coast with the mostA view of the action as riders and jockeys come into view through a gap in trees above the beach.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
A tightly-bunched race field is mirrored in the water.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Reflected gloryA tightly-bunched race field is mirrored in the water.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Fresh hoof prints in the Laytown sand.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
On the hoofFresh hoof prints in the Laytown sand.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
These extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were held as part of the Boyne Regatta.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Rich traditionThese extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were held as part of the Boyne Regatta.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Horses walk through the water ahead of a race. Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Riding the wavesHorses walk through the water ahead of a race. Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Spectators watch in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some get to perch in an improvised grandstand created in dunes on the edge of the beach.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Best seat in the houseSpectators watch in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some get to perch in an improvised grandstand created in dunes on the edge of the beach.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
There&#39;s nothing else quite like it in Europe -- the only horse race where life&#39;s a beach.
Photos: Beside the seaside: The horse race where life's a beach
Water's edgeThere's nothing else quite like it in Europe -- the only horse race where life's a beach.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Laytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing IrelandLaytown beach horse racing Ireland

Story highlights

  • Irish beach race meet is the last of its kind in Europe
  • Laytown races part of local scene since 1868
  • Fans watch from huge field overlooking beach

(CNN)What do you expect to see when you gaze across a beach at low tide? If the answer is racehorses roaring past in full, glorious gallop then you must be in Laytown.

The Irish seaside village is home to the Laytown Strand races, the only ones in the Irish and British calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
    These extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were staged as part of the Boyne Regatta at a time when beach racing in Ireland was fairly common.
    Read: Loving a job that breaks your bones
    They had initially been intended to be an extra attraction alongside the main business of a rowing competition but caught on so quickly that they soon became the main event.
    Read More
    The Cold War history of Hoppegarten
    spc winning post august a block_00052222

      JUST WATCHED

      The Cold War history of Hoppegarten

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Cold War history of Hoppegarten 09:35
    Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles, and spectators watch, gamble, eat and drink in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action. Some perch in an improvised "grandstand" whose seats are cut into dunes at the edge of the beach.
    So how does creating a beach racecourse work?
    In the weeks before races are run -- the most recent Laytown race program took place Tuesday -- members of the race committee check the patterns of tide and sand to work out the area most suitable for a course, which is then marked out with temporary fencing.
    And as the thousands who come to watch would attest, there's nothing else quite like the Laytown experience -- the only horse race where life's a beach.