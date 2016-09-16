US, Iraqi troops close in on last ISIS-held city

Story highlights 'Hundreds' of US troops are stationed at a base 40 miles of Mosul

The battle for Iraq's second-largest city could start as soon as October

Washington (CNN) Hundreds of US troops have arrived at an air base 40 miles south of Mosul to support Iraq's efforts to liberate that city from ISIS, a US defense official told CNN.

Qayyarah air base was recaptured from ISIS by Iraqi soldiers backed by US airstrikes in July and the American forces operating there will mainly provide logistics, supplies and support for the Iraqi offensive on Mosul. The move brings US personnel closer to the battle and ISIS' defensive lines.

Asked if US forces advising the Mosul operation faced increased risk, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook told reporters Thursday that "the secretary (of defense) has made clear that our forces in Iraq are in harm's way. Everyone who is serving there is in a dangerous situation."

The air base is also expected to be rebuilt to allow US and coalition aircraft to operate there, since its proximity to Mosul makes it tactically important.

"When the (Iraqi Security Force) is ready to move on in their operations to get after Mosul, we'll be prepared to support that and the airfield will be ready," Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian told reporters Tuesday at the Pentagon.

