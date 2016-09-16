Trump Jr.: 'I didn't say anything about the Holocaust'

Story highlights Donald Trump Jr. denied that he was making a Holocaust reference when he referenced the use of a "gas chamber"

He insisted he was speaking about capital punishment in general, but regrets using the words

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. vigorously denied that he was referencing the Holocaust when he sarcastically cited "warming up the gas chamber" in an interview this week, saying Friday that he "didn't say anything about the Holocaust" and that the controversy was an example of media bias.

Trump Jr. was asked about his remarks in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," and insisted that he was simply making a joking reference to the death penalty, and not the Holocaust, when he said that if Republicans acted like Hillary Clinton, the media would be "warming up the gas chamber."

"I didn't say anything about the Holocaust. I was talking about media bias. I was talking about, if you're a conservative, it's essentially capital punishment. Even Jake Tapper from CNN said, listen, Donald Trump Jr. put out the same thing, he played the clip yesterday on his twitter account -- I said the same thing two weeks ago, and used the term electric chair. It was a poor choice of words, perhaps, but in no way, shape or form was I remotely talking about the Holocaust," Trump Jr. said.

He also pointed to his sister, Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner, and said that "half of my best men in my wedding and the bridesmaids in my wedding were Jewish."

"I would never do that. But what it shows, unfortunately, it almost proves the point. I say something, rather than the media asking me about it, rather than saying, 'Hey Don, were you talking about the Holocaust?' -- they jump to, 'oh my God!" he said.

