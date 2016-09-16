Levinson's family hopes high-level meetings will spur efforts to find him

Story highlights Dan Levinson said the family realizes time is of the essence

Levinson was not among five American hostages that Iran released in January

New York (CNN) Two children of the longest-held hostage in American history are hoping a series of meetings this week in Washington will renew efforts to find their father nearly 10 years after he disappeared in Iran.

The family of Robert Levinson, a retired FBI agent -- and, according to his family, a CIA contractor -- met with Secretary of State John Kerry, members of Congress and top aides to President Barack Obama at the White House, including National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on "Outfront," Dan Levinson said White House officials "told us that they are working on the case, and they are not going to rest until he is home safe to us."

Levinson said the family realizes time is of the essence since there will be a new administration in January.

"We are hoping with this limited time window and with Iranian elections coming up that the urgency is now more than ever and that they are doing everything they can to bring him home," he said.

