US Special Forces join Turkish troops in Syria

Story highlights Defense officials told CNN up to 40 US troops are involved

The new mission in Syria has been dubbed "Operation Noble Lance"

Washington (CNN) Up to 40 US Special Operations Forces are accompanying Turkish troops as they clear ISIS from northern Syria, two US officials told CNN Friday.

The new mission, dubbed "Operation Noble Lance," was authorized this week and is now underway, the officials added.

"US Special Operations Forces have been approved to accompany Turkish and vetted Syrian opposition forces as they continue to clear territory" from ISIS, Pentagon spokesman Marine Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway said in a statement Friday.

According to Rankine-Galloway, the US personnel will be conducting the same type of advising, assisting and training missions that the US had been providing to moderate opposition and anti-ISIS Kurdish and Arab fighters like the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkish troops, tanks and Turkish-backed Syria opposition fighters crossed the Syrian-Turkish border in August, seizing the town of Jarabulus from ISIS and pushing south and west in an effort to clear the terror group from its border. The effort was backed by US and coalition airstrikes but not by American ground forces.

