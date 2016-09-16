Blue Angels crash blamed on pilot error

Story highlights Pilot was going too fast, was not high enough, report says

The Split S maneuver won't be performed by Blue Angels until at least next year

(CNN) The crash of a Blue Angels flight while it was preparing for an air show in Tennessee in June was a result of pilot error, a Navy report says.

Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was killed in the crash June 2 in Smyrna, Tennessee, after he could not complete a maneuver in his F/A-18 jet, according to the report.

It said Kuss, flying Blue Angel Number 6, was going too fast and was not high enough when he tried what is called a "Split S" maneuver.

The Blue Angels perform in April 2016.

"He transitioned from the high performance climb to the Split S too low and too fast, and by not deselecting his afterburners during the maneuver, he continued to accelerate," the Navy report said.

"The net effect of these deviations was that the aircraft was simply too low and too fast to avoid impacting the ground."

Read More