Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Donald Trump's comments on President Barack Obama's birth are a reflection of other Republican lawmakers.

"None of the things that he has said (are things) that members of Congress haven't said over and over again on the Republican side -- not all of them," the California Democrat said on CNN's "New Day."

"You think the Republicans in Congress are following his lead?" CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked.

"No, I think he's following theirs," Pelosi responded. "There are worse statements made by members of Congress over a long period of time that they'd tried to implement into law."

Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961.

