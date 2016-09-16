Story highlights
Washington (CNN)House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Donald Trump's comments on President Barack Obama's birth are a reflection of other Republican lawmakers.
"None of the things that he has said (are things) that members of Congress haven't said over and over again on the Republican side -- not all of them," the California Democrat said on CNN's "New Day."
"You think the Republicans in Congress are following his lead?" CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked.
"No, I think he's following theirs," Pelosi responded. "There are worse statements made by members of Congress over a long period of time that they'd tried to implement into law."
Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961.
Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller released a statement late Thursday attempting to lay to rest the birtherism that Trump promoted five years ago. The campaign said that the real estate mogul now believes that Obama was born in the United States, but Trump has yet to say it out loud and in public himself.
Those close to Trump are pushing him to say in his own words today that Obama was born in the U.S., a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.
Pelosi said the Republican nominee has exposed GOP lawmakers views.
"He's a reflection of them, which is why some of the establishment Republicans are unhappy with Trump for what he's said, but also he's pulled back the veil," Pelosi said.